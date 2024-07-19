APV, an SPX FLOW brand, has introduced the combined capabilities of its APV Cavitator and LeanCreme technologies to optimize ice cream production.

These two technologies together can offer reduced calories and sensory-rich ice cream, responding to growing consumer demand for healthier, yet indulgent treats.

"The combined capabilities of the Cavitator and LeanCreme technologies set a new standard in the industry,” says Pranav Shah, SPX FLOW global market director, dairy and plant-based beverages. “By leveraging these technologies, APV ensures a lean and delightful cold treat.”

The Cavitator uses cavitation to instantly hydrate proteins and efficiently blend ingredients, enhancing the texture and creaminess of ice cream. It reduces the need for stabilizers and emulsifiers, maximizing their use while cutting costs. LeanCreme modifies whey proteins to mimic the texture and mouthfeel of fat, creating fat-like structures from one to 10 micrometers. This allows for rich, creamy ice cream with lower fat and higher protein content.

The pairing also supports sustainable production practices by optimizing ingredient usage and minimizes waste when paired with pigging systems.

"APV's commitment to innovation is evident in this latest development,” Shah says. “The combined technologies promise a future where ice cream is healthier, more indulgent and more sustainable.”