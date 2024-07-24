APV, a brand of SPX FLOW, has launched the DualSafe Aseptic Mixproof Valve, designed to ensure aseptic processing in the most demanding environments.

The solution combines technology and design to ensure aseptic conditions, cleanability and product quality and safety while keeping sustainability at the forefront of processing capabilities.

Aseptic processing is essential for achieving high-quality and high-value yields in products such as probiotics, ambient foods and those with a long shelf life. In ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing, maintaining aseptic conditions throughout all downstream processing is also crucial.

The DualSafe Aseptic Mixproof Valve is built to ensure aseptic conditions are maintained consistently by utilizing diaphragm technology. Two independent shafts effectively separate incompatible media, safeguarding the integrity of products. A sterile barrier, equipped with aseptic inlet and outlet valves, offers an extra layer of protection, minimizing contamination risks and preserving product quality.

The DualSafe Aseptic Mixproof Valve offers:

Enhanced cleaning functionality with independent seat lifting, lift pulsation and a dome-free design that eliminates air pockets and minimizes hard-to-clean areas

Sustainable pulsation technology that reduces cleaning-in-place fluid leakage by up to 40%

Detailed monitoring of all different valve status by the advanced CU43plus valve control unit

Visual leak detection to identify immediate issues in processing and temperature sensors to monitor the sterility parameters in the steam chamber

A comprehensive design to help reduce thermal transfer and preserve the quality of temperature-sensitive products, with the option to include a temperature sensor to monitor and control the steam chamber temperature

"At SPX FLOW, solving the toughest safety challenges of food and beverage producers is a top priority,” says Viviana Rodriguez, global product manager, APV Valves. “We're excited to introduce the DualSafe Aseptic Mixproof Valve to help producers achieve a superior level of safety standards and the peace of mind that comes with it. The valve is also designed to aid businesses in sustainability goals, which we know is a priority for many of our customers, by optimizing cleaning and maintenance as a whole."