APV, a brand of SPX FLOW, has introduced the Ultra Clean Pigging System, an upgraded hygienic system that recovers valuable product before cleaning-in-place (CIP).

This upgrade saves time and resources while reducing losses in dairy and plant-based food and beverage processing. The scraping system can be used on all lines that create fresh and fermented products, including yogurt, ice cream and desserts.

Dairy and plant-based processing systems demand product safety with robust cleaning and maintenance. By harnessing SPX FLOW's pigging technology for recovering residual liquid products from pipes, the Ultra Clean Pigging System scrapes off high-value products from pipes without mixing them with water, significantly reducing wasted products during CIP operations. It has the CE (Conformité Européenne) mark and is constructed with both FDA and EU food contact-certified materials.

Ultra Clean Pigging System benefits include:

Higher product yield : There is up to 70%* reduction in product loss compared to hygienic cleaning systems without the APV pigging system.

: There is up to 70%* reduction in product loss compared to hygienic cleaning systems without the APV pigging system. More hygienic operations: The system's modulating valve and pressure transmitter restrict product by-pass and allow for superior control of the scraper's travel speed for sanitary performance.

The system's modulating valve and pressure transmitter restrict product by-pass and allow for superior control of the scraper's travel speed for sanitary performance. Increased uptime: Due to faster cleaning methods, it provides more runtime compared to food processing plants without the APV pigging system.

Due to faster cleaning methods, it provides more runtime compared to food processing plants without the APV pigging system. Sustainable performance: The system uses up to 70%* less water and chemicals during CIP compared to food processing plants without the APV pigging system due to less product soil to be cleaned.

The system uses up to 70%* less water and chemicals during CIP compared to food processing plants without the APV pigging system due to less product soil to be cleaned. Easy to use and maintain: It can be retrofitted into existing systems and is optimized for maintenance using SPX FLOW spare parts

The scraping system is designed to meet these challenges by reducing product loss, increasing uptime and minimizing water and chemical usage. It addresses the pressing need for efficiency and sustainability in the food industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce the APV Ultra Clean Pigging System, representing the latest advancement in SPX FLOW's commitment to foster sustainable food and beverage production globally,” says Pranav Shah, SPX FLOW global market director, dairy & plant-based beverages. “This innovative scraping system reduces product loss and optimizes system efficiency while keeping sustainability in mind. We are proud to offer our award-winning technology to even more of our dairy and plant-based processing customers."

*Figures are contingent on actual running conditions within the plant.