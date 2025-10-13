SPX Flow Introduces SteamRecycle for APV Infusion UHT

SPX FLOW has launched the APV Infusion Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) processing solution featuring SteamRecycle, which recovers and reuses 100% of the steam used during the infusion UHT process.

SteamRecycle eliminates the need for fresh steam after startup, helping dairy, nutritional beverage and plant-based producers reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 1,000 tons annually (calculated based on 6,000 operating hours per year) and cut water recirculation by up to 33 m³/h compared to traditional Infusion UHT systems.

The closed-loop system eliminates the need for continuous fresh steam input by using mechanical vapor compressors to recover excess low-pressure steam. It then converts it to high-pressure steam, making it suitable for reuse in the UHT process while still maintaining product quality.

SteamRecycle eamlessly integrates into existing or new APV Infusion UHT systems. It is rigorously tested to deliver stable performance, hygienic design and consistent high-pressure steam (up to 5 bar), while providing payback in approximately four to five years, contingent on local steam and energy costs.

“SPX FLOW understands the challenges dairy, nutritional and plant-based producers face in producing great-tasting products while reducing operating expenses and maintaining sustainability commitments,” says Gerard Lang, VP process solutions & strategy. “By recycling steam for greater cost efficiency, producers can continue creating high-quality products and use fewer resources simultaneously. We are proud to introduce the SteamRecycle solution to help our customers looking for sustainable options that help their bottom line meet their business goals.”