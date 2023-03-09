Yacht Life Brands announced the launch of Yacht Life Vodka (YLV), which is made from water and American wheat, then distilled in a pure copper still a minimum of 17 times. Next, the vodka is carbon filtered to remove impurities, resulting in the company calls "a sophisticated, smooth taste and finish, and all-natural ingredients."

Yacht Life Vodka's custom screen printed bottle, a unique square design developed with the thought of having minimum air space when storing and stocking the bottles aboard a yacht, is a piece of art, the company says. It depicts a stylistic yacht cutting through a wave on deep blue water, with an artistic expression of condensation on an ice cold bottle.

The bottle’s scannable QR code provides consumers a portal into the behind-the-scenes world of yachting with photos, videos, cocktail recipes, dish pairings from the galley, information on yachting destinations around the world and more.

For every bottle of Yacht Life Vodka sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to ocean conservation charities.

Bottled at 40% ABV, Yacht Life Vodka can be purchased online at yachtlifevodka.com and select luxury retailers for a suggested retail price of $100.



