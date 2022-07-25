Dymatize announced the launch of its new high-performing plant-based protein powders. Using five plant-based protein sources, Dymatize Complete Plant Protein is vegan and plant-based with a complete amino acid profile designed for maximum delivery of high-quality protein pre- or post-workout.

Available in two flavors, Dymatize Complete Plant Protein comes in Creamy Chocolate and Smooth Vanilla, each with 25g of complete protein with 160 calories or less and 0g of sugar per serving. Each scoop reportedly delivers 9.9g of naturally occurring essential amino acids which is a key component for muscle support.

“We’re raising the bar and the proof is in the protein. Our new, unique plant-based protein blend is expertly crafted and engineered to help your body recover so you can continue pursuing your most challenging fitness goals,” says Teal Axline, associate brand manager at Dymatize.

The new plant-based protein blend has no artificial colors or sweeteners and no soy or dairy ingredients, and it’s designed to mix easily in water, in smoothies or in macro-friendly recipes.

Dymatize Complete Plant Protein in Creamy Chocolate and Smooth Vanilla is available for purchase in a 15-serving tub at nationwide retailers.