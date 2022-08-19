SPX FLOW Inc., a provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced a new APV Aseptic Rapid Recovery System that features steam barriers and pressurization. The company says it is the first with this design for high-value and sensitive products. It is intended to offer dairy and plant-based processors a sustainable way to increase productivity, reduce waste and provide greater product yields while offering the highest level of food safety.

Ambient yogurts are heat-treated after fermentation, providing similar benefits as cold yogurt but with a longer shelf life. These products demand an aseptic setup for downstream process. SPX FLOW's new recovery system aims to save more high-value product through a quicker cleaning process. It can also be used for other high-viscosity products, including creams, cosmetics and nutraceuticals.

"Customers no longer need to flush valuable products down the drain," said Pranav Shah, SPX FLOW market director of dairy, beverage and plant-based. "This exciting new offering for our customers can help across the board—from a more sustainable process to less plant downtime to higher yields for neutral pH, low acidic products."

The Aseptic Rapid Recovery System is designed to clear product from process pipes in a more sustainable way—using approximately 60% to 70% less water compared to other cleaning systems. The Rapid Recovery System is made to easily retrofit into existing plants, providing the ability to expand product lines into more ambient offerings.

Parts are traceable and the system is optimized for aftermarket parts, including valves, actuators and gaskets that are already in inventory.



