Ashland announced that it's launching Benecel MX 100 methylcellulose, which is designed for high-volume, large-scale production efficiency for meat alternative products while providing consumers an enhanced eating experience. The product is the latest addition to the company’s award-winning Benecel MX portfolio for plant-based protein food formulations.

“Ashland’s new Benecel MX 100 methylcellulose for plant-based protein applications offers an important step forward in the development of satisfying meat alternative products,” says Ashok Kalyana, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences, Ashland. “It is a result of our strategy to innovate in the markets we serve, and in this case, we are improving both product and processing.”

Benecel MX 100 methylcellulose is specially formulated for meat alternatives and other vegetable-based applications such as vegan chicken and seafood. During cooking, Benecel MX 100 methylcellulose reportedly creates a gel that provides a firm meat-like texture. The company says the product is suitable for large-scale, high-speed processing required for high volume production of plant-based alternatives.

“The growing popularity of plant-based alternatives has spurred our innovation in end applications, ingredients, and textures,” says Jennifer Rodriguez, senior marketing specialist, nutrition, Ashland. “When enjoying alternative protein products, consumers desire a similar eating experience to meat-based products, therefore, plant-based alternatives must mimic the texture of those foods.”



