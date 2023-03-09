Schwank has introduced the Epic Series Air Curtain for industrial applications. It mounts either vertically or horizontally at heights between 10 and 14 ft. and pairs with electronically commutated (EC) motor technology.

Made in America, the air curtain utilizes an energy efficient EC motor, with the motor, electronics and blower accessible through a removable front panel. Adaptive time overrun is achieved with configurable smart controls, stepless speed control and auto speed control from a 4.3 –in. touchscreen.

The air curtain’s modern front wrap design reportedly accommodates any space, with optional front shields offered in custom colors. It can be used in a wide range of industrial facilities seeking energy conservation and temperature control, Schwank states.