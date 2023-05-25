Atlas Copco has introduced the DB series vacuum pumps with side channel blowers. Based on an efficient operating principle, the vacuum is created by the kinetic energy of the rotating impeller. The impellers are connected to the motor shaft and enable suction of the pumped medium, which is accelerated in the side channel. Suitable for rough processes, side channel blowers are designed for applications where high flow rates are required. The company says this makes the dry rough vacuum of the DB models suitable for rough industrial processes—such as drying, pneumatic conveying or suction processes.

The vacuum pumps have a modular design for high efficiency, reliable performance and quiet operation, according to the company. Due to the dry, non-contact pumping principle, the exhaust air of the DB vacuum pumps cannot be contaminated; the vacuum is free of oil and dust, without any emissions or impurities.

The models are equipped as standard with IE3 motors in eco-design and comply with cURus standards. This certification meets safety requirements for the Canadian and American markets.

Depending on the required vacuum performance, Atlas Copco offers the DB series in single-stage and two-stage versions, optionally with one impeller or twin impellers each. The single-stage version release the pumped medium after it has gone through one stage, while in the two-stage version it enters the second stage after the first one. Operation with twin impellers increases the blower's capacity. The two-stage version achieves a higher vacuum level. The combination of both results in larger air flows and higher vacuum levels.

Atlas Copco handles maintenance planning and regular servicing of the DB pumps, if required. "Our 'Preventive Care Plan' is tailored to the pump's needs. Since the vacuum pumps are maintained using state-of-the-art technologies, we also achieve a high level of energy efficiency as a result," Carol Pignatelli, the responsible product manager at Atlas Copco, says. Thus, regular maintenance ultimately helps to reduce operating costs and increase process productivity by minimizing unplanned downtime.



