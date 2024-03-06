All operating assets of Pacific Sales & Service, Inc. (Pacific Air Compressors) have become part of Atlas Copco Group, the company says. Pacific Air Compressors is a distributor of compressors, associated spares and accessories.

Pacific Air Compressors has 15 employees and is located in Portland, Oregon in the U.S.

“The acquisition will give us a stronger presence in the Portland area which has a very diverse manufacturing base”, says Vagner Rego, president of the compressor technique business area. “The acquisition is in line with our goal to get closer to customers and grow our geographic coverage.”

The purchase price was not disclosed. The business will become part of the compressor technique service division.