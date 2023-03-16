Munson Machinery has introduced a one cubic foot (28 L) Vee Cone Blender that provides uniform blends of dry bulk solids in 15 to 30 minutes with little or no product degradation. Suitable for laboratory testing, pilot plants or low volume blending of dry powders and granular materials, the unit delivers equal homogeneity at fill volumes from 100% to 25% of rated capacity.

With smooth internal surfaces, thorough discharge through a 6 inch (152 mm) hand-wheel-operated butterfly valve eliminates material waste. Access to internal surfaces through the discharge valve and twin doors at the ends of the inclined cylinders sanitizes to help prevent cross contamination.

Driven by a 1 –HP (.75 –kW) wash-down motor, the Vee Cone chamber rotates at up to 30 RPM, imparting a tumbling action. A safety-interlocked polycarbonate housing protects operators from the rotating vessel. An optional intensifier bar can break up soft agglomerates and be equipped with spray ports to distribute liquid additions throughout the batch.

Designated model VB-1-S316, the blender is constructed of 316 stainless steel and is available finished to food, dairy, pharmaceutical and industrial standards.