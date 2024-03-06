Munson Machinery Company, Inc. has introduced the Sanitary Vee-Cone Blender with an internal spray line.

Model VB-60-SSIS blends dry and granular bulk materials uniformly, with or without liquid additions, in 15 to 30 minutes. Constructed with 304 stainless steel finished to sanitary standards, the 60-cu.-ft. (1.7 m3) capacity chamber features smooth internal surfaces, allowing unobstructed material flow during blending and total evacuation through a gate valve upon discharge.

The absence of residual material, together with interior access through two quick-release covers, allows rapid sanitizing and visual inspection of all material contact surfaces.

The independently-powered spray line/intensifier bar positioned within the inclined cylinders can distribute liquids throughout the batch and impart shear to break down soft agglomerates, achieving uniform blends at fill volumes from 100% to 50% of rated capacity with equal efficiency, depending on material.

Driven by a 7.5 hp motor and mounted on a rigid steel frame, the cylinders rotate on pillow block bearings at 11 rpm with a swing radius of 56 in. (142 cm).

Other models are offered in capacities from 8 quarts (7.6 liters) to more than 200 cu. Ft. (5,663 liters), to USDA, pharmaceutical and other sanitary or industrial standards.