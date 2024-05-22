Munson Machinery has introduced a new 1-cu.-ft. (28 liter) capacity Vee Cone Blender model VB-1-SSIS for laboratory and pilot applications that features an intensifier bar and air brake.

Constructed and finished to sanitary standards, it is equipped with an internal spray line with intensifier bar for rapid dispersion of liquid additions throughout the batch, and a pneumatically actuated brake to stop rotation for loading or unloading the batch.

Two inclined cylinders with smooth internal surfaces rotate end-over-end, allowing complete discharge through a lever-operated butterfly valve.

The absence of residual material, combined with easy internal access through the cylinder doors and discharge valve, allows rapid sanitizing and visual inspection of all material contact surfaces, preventing cross-contamination between changeovers.

The gentle tumbling action achieves uniform blends more rapidly than standard Double Cone Blenders (also available from the company), in 15 to 30 minutes typical.

Mixing chamber rotation is driven by a 3/4 HP (0.55 kW) stainless steel wash-down motor with a shaft-mounted gear reducer, while the intensifier bar is powered by a 1 HP (0.74 kW) stainless steel wash-down motor.