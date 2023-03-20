Cermount has upgraded its powder filling lines to include additional capacity, higher speeds and new packaging styles that include bags, jars, canisters, bottles, sachets, stick packs and pouches.

"Cermount continues to increase both efficiencies and capabilities in dietary supplement manufacturing," says Cermount CEO Jamie Brandenburg. "While we started over 20 years ago as a high-quality food manufacturer, dietary supplements and functional foods have definitely become a core competency for us, and we continue to invest in this space."

Recent facility upgrades include new climate-controlled rooms, powder filling and bulk unloader stations, and additional dedicated lines for powder filling and bottling.

Cermount says it follows cGMP protocols ensuring the highest levels of quality and safety compliance, with key certifications including: SQF, Organic, Kosher, Gluten Free and others.

Current packaging capabilities in encapsulation and bottling include multiple capsule sizes, a variety of bottle sizes and multiple capsule fill counts.