R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) announced it has expanded its digital printing capabilities with the installation of the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus single-pass digital inkjet printer. Located at RRD’s packaging facility that specializes in signage and displays near Milwaukee, the single-pass digital press aims to be operational by the fall of 2023. The press reportedly enables RRD to reduce time-to-market by 25%, maximize color and design options, and prioritize sustainability on large-format runs of a variety of different sized substrates while delivering consistent print quality.

The Nozomi C18000 Plus press will drive high-volume production at speeds three to five times faster than scanning super wide-format printers. This press also expedites new job setup, prints up to six colors, and runs continuously without having to pause printing to reload.

According to RRD's 2023 (Un) Packaging Reality Report, the vast majority (90%) of packaging and label decision makers continue to agree that sustainability is a key consideration in packaging and label decisions. Since much of a brand's overall environmental impact can depend on energy, emissions, and waste saving opportunities availed by suppliers, RRD has a focus on supporting its clients sustainability efforts. RRD’s installation of the Nozomi C18000 Plus press allows an overall reduction of carbon footprint due to sustainable UV LED inks, more reliable printing, less waste, and a four time reduction in energy usage compared to other digital presses.

By leveraging advanced print technology, the new press allows for inks that will not crack when bent or folded, a large range of media and fast processes that are accurate and repeatable. The UV LED inks utilized in the Nozomi C18000 Plus press maximize color and design options available to RRD’s clients. Through these vivid colors, RRD can expand design horizons.

The Nozomi C18000 Plus press enables RRD to deliver a brand’s full message to their customers, beginning with the branding and signage visible on a package or within a store display, the company says. Through an expanded array of colors, the ability to print to a range of thickness and materials, and add-on features, such as pre- and post-printing coatings and inline die cut finishing, RRD’s unique offering will expand support for clients and their specific design and printing needs.