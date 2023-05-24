Stampede Meat, Inc. announced a 10-million-pound oven expansion at its DL Lee & Sons, Inc. facility. This capacity growth comes on the heels of the partnership with DL Lee, announced earlier this year. That partnership, along with Stampede’s existing capacity, helped name Stampede the largest sous vide cook manufacturer in North America, according to the company. It produces sous vide meat, meat substitutes, sides and soup.

Stampede anticipates additional sous vide growth in its Canadian facility.

The demand for sous vide meat has continued to grow, in part due to its ability to provide consistency, tenderness and increased food safety, according to the company. The expansion in Georgia and subsequent planned expansion in Canada later this year will provide additional production capacity to meet current and new customer demands.