Stampede Meat, Inc. announced its new partnership with DL Lee & Sons, Inc. The collaboration will allow Stampede to expand its geographic production footprint into the southeast. The company’s expansion outside of midwestern U.S. first began back in 2018 when it announced the grand opening of its southwest Sunland Park, N.M., facility. During 2021, Stampede also expanded its footprint by opening Stampede North, a facility in Cambridge, Ont.

The newest facility in Stampede’s portfolio resides in Bacon County, Ga., and was rebuilt in 1992 after a fire at the previous building. The plant has 155,000-sq.-ft. of housing for smoke and sous vide ovens that can support over 80 million pounds of capacity annually. Stampede says this partnership means it will have the largest sous vide cook capacity in North America.

“It’s very rewarding to see just how far we have come in four short years since we decided to expand outside of Illinois. As we continue to see demand accelerate for sous vide cooked products at both retail and food service customers, this partnership positions Stampede to immediately address these opportunities for our valued customers,” says Stampede COO Vito Giustino.