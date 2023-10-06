SunOpta announced the expansion of its Omak, Wash., facility, which is marked by a new fruit snack production line. The new line represents a capacity increase for SunOpta, further allowing the company to produce more of its fruit snack products, including fruit bars and strips. With this expansion, the output of the Omak facility is set to nearly double.

“The opening of our new production line in Omak is crucial to continuing to support the rapid growth we have seen in this business,” says Joe Ennen, CEO of SunOpta. “This expansion not only helps meet the current customer demands and rising trends for better-for-you snack products but also positions SunOpta for further growth as fruit snacks continue to develop as a rapidly growing sector for our business. As we continue to prioritize innovation and respond to market trends, we remain focused on delivering organic and sustainable plant-based food solutions that align with our mission.”

The expansion includes the new production line, which is producing products for purchase, and packing equipment. The Omak facility spans approximately 85,000 sq. ft. and employs 177 local team members, with the average employee having worked at the facility for nearly nine years.