Through development with American Fizz, Jones Soda is now compliant with EU and UK food information regulations and providing product distribution throughout England, France and Belgium.

In addition to its international expansion, Jones Soda has a retail footprint in Canada as well as the U.S. The company expects to expand in the EU this year, including entering additional countries such as Germany and Spain.

"At Jones Soda Co we put the customer at the heart of everything we do, and this is reflected in the consumer engagement we have with the hundreds of thousands of followers across all our social media channels," says Loic Tomei of Jones Soda Co. "Our domestic fans are always excited to learn about the latest new retailer to carry Jones in their neighbourhoods, so we're thrilled to be partnering with American Fizz to bring that same enthusiasm to our growing business worldwide."