Jones Soda Co. announced its partnership with Dot Foods Canada and North South Management.

The news dovetails with the company’s recent launch of its first food service division in the U.S., with Dot Foods, Green Nature Marketing and Ignite Brand Advisors as partners. The Canadian expansion of the new division continues Jones' efforts in bringing its product lines into bars, restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments, in addition to retail grocery, convenience stores and mass retailers. Loïc Tomei, managing director Canada will be leading the Canadian team.

"The Canadian expansion with partners Dot Foods and North South opens a new opportunity for food service operators, distributors, and the entire Canadian market to bring Jones to their customers," saysDavid Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "Jones was founded in Canada. There has long been a strong demand for Jones in our communities there. Dot provides the opportunity for any distributor in Canada to order as little as one case at a time, opening the door to distributors of all sizes to carry Jones products."