Joe Culp, director of finance and interim chief financial officer for Jones Soda Co., has resigned to pursue other endeavors, effective Nov. 4

Ronald Dissinger, a director on the company's Board of Directors, will serve as Interim chief financial officer until a permanent CFO is identified. Dissinger has financial leadership experience with the Kellogg Company, where he served as senior vice president and CFO from 2010 until his retirement in 2017.

Culp’s resignation follows the Oct. 25 departure of President and CEO David Knight. Knight has been succeeded by Paul Norman, chairman of Jones Soda’s board. Norman, who has served as a director on the board since 2019 and as chairman since 2022, spent decades at the Kellogg Company, where he served as president of Kellogg's North America business from 2015 to 2018.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Joe for all of his hard work and contributions to the company over the past five years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Norman says. "The board is confident that Ron has the right balance of skills and expertise to guide the company financially during this transaction period as we work to identify a permanent chief financial officer."