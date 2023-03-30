Anderson Advanced Ingredients, a provider of functional nutraceutical ingredients, received a “letter of no objection” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its resistant dextrin from tapioca, FiberSMART. The notice confirms that the FDA does not have questions regarding the conclusion that the product is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

GRAS status confirms that resistant dextrin from tapioca (FiberSMART) is safe for use at maximum levels, states Anderson Avanced, ranging from 1.2 to 10 g. per serving in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, cereals and granola bars, condiments and dressings, confections, dairy products, frozen desserts, gravies and sauces, meal replacements, pasta and grain products, prepared meals and soups, processed fruits, shelf-stable desserts, snacks, crackers and nutrition bars.

Available as conventional or organic certified powder or syrup. FiberSMART is a prebiotic fiber that is reportedly 20% as sweet as sugar. It is low glycemic but functions more like a sugar than a fiber. Anderson Advanced states that its product is ideal for consumers that want to consume a reduced-sugar product multiple times a day, since FiberSMART has a tolerability of up to 70 g. per day. Vice president of marketing for Anderson Advanced Ingredients, John Jarmul states this could lead to increased brand loyalty as well as increased sales.

FiberSMART is Non-GMO Project Verified and is recognized by the FDA as a dietary fiber. Jarmul goes on to state that this could be an advantage for manufacturers creating foods and beverages with mass-market appeal. The product has also been reviewed by AceOne RS president, Susan Cho, Ph.D. She states that unlike conventional dietary fiber ingredients, FiberSMART is water soluable and contributes to a smooth mouth-feel when used in food products.