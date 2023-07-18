Anderson Advanced Ingredients displays SinClusions, a ‘clean-label’, better-for-you inclusion with no sugar added. Anderson will be displaying its new inclusion at booth S1702 at IFT.

According to John Jarmul, vice president of marketing for Anderson Advanced Ingredients, SinClusions is an answer to a marketplace that features ample inclusion options with sugar. He says, “They give brands yet another way to improve their products while removing sugar. SinClusions are non-GMO, clean label, vegan and diabetic-friendly, but most important taste great.”

The SinClusions portfolio has various flavor inclusions from allulose chocolate chips and chocolate coatings to erythritol rainbow sprinkles. The lineup includes: