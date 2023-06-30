Bioenergy Life Science (BLS) will display three prototypes and a taste test challenge at IFT 2023. BLS experts will be on hand to answer questions and explain how to formulate with its ingredients.

BLS director of marketing Penny Portner who, along with vice president of sales Marianne McDonagh, will be present in the BLS booth states the company's advantages include Non-GMO Project Verified, keto-friendly, negative glycemic value and sustainability. BLS will feature its flagship ingredient, Bioenergy Ribose, which reportedly enables beverage formulas to deliver sustained energy by replenishing cellular ATP. It’s the secret behind some plant-based proteins’ flavor and aroma.

RiaGev is a commercially available formulation with Bioenergy Ribose and nicotinamide. Functional foods and beverages formulated with RiaGev and new RiaGev-WS (water soluble) will benefit cognition and concentration, plus increases in NAD, ATP and glutathione production. MannoHealth is BLS’s answer to D-Mannose. It is backed by the company’s experience developing scientifically based, all-natural, non-GMO consistent ingredients from batch to batch.

Ingredient-based food available to test at BLS's booth are: