SÜDPACK will be taking part in PACK EXPO this year. From September 11 to 13, the film manufacturer will present its entire portfolio—this time in Las Vegas—of conventional and sustainable high-performance films and packaging concepts for the food industry on the 640 square feet of booth SL-5972. In addition, at the exhibition booth of PPi Technologies, the U.S. representative of SN Maschinenbau, film made by SÜDPACK will be processed into stand-up pouches with zipper reclosure on an SN horizontal pouch packaging machine.

One of SÜDPACK’s main points of focus at the exhibition this year is on sustainable packaging concepts for the food industry, in particular because the topic of sustainability is gathering momentum in the United States. For that reason, SÜDPACK is enhancing the focus on its recyclable packaging concepts.

With an assortment of mono-materials, films made from renewable resources and thin and resource-conserving film structures, the manufacturer is bringing its lines to the U.S. market. From stand-up pouches to flow packs to thermoformed packaging—SÜDPACK’s modern material structures protect the packaged products. These can be equipped with different features and barrier properties to ensure that products can be safely protected from external factors when packaged. For example, packages can be easily opened and closed by using Multipeel film concepts.

The SÜDPACK site in Oak Creek has printing and laminating facilities to respond to customer requests with short lead times.

The company will be coming together with SN Maschinenbau and their U.S. representative PPi Technologies Group in the Central Hall to present a solution for the efficient and sustainable packaging of products such as beef jerky, air-dried sausages, grated cheese, nuts, snacks and also non-food products in practical stand-up pouches with zipper reclosure. Because the film and zipper reclosure are based on PE, the packaging can be fed into the appropriate material cycle as a single-material solution.

With a large processing window, efficient packaging and rapid cycles are ensured on conventional standard machines. SN Maschinenbau’s high-performance FM 060 horizontal pouch packaging machine will be in use in Las Vegas. The horizontal operating rotary machine provides flexibility and packaging quality on a small footprint. It can be used to manufacture flat pouches, bottom-gusseted pouches and stand-up pouches.