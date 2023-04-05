Heineken Brand has introduced Heineken Silver, which has lower carbs and lower calories. This light lager includes 4% alcohol by volume (ABV), 3.2 g of carbs and 95 calories for each 12-oz. serving.

Heineken Silver is crafted with malted barley, water and the company’s A Yeast. It’s brewed for full-bodied flavor without a bitter finish.

“It's crafted to meet the needs of a new generation of experience seekers with a lower-carb, lower-cal recipe that won't fill you up when you're getting down," says Borja Manso Salinas, vice president of marketing for Heineken Brand.

Heineken Silver is rolling out nationally this spring in 12-oz. slim cans, 12-oz. bottles and 24-oz. cans. It will be available where other Heineken products are sold at both on-premise and off-premise retail channels across the country.

This product also will be featured at Heineken’s partnership events throughout the year, including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and Formula 1 races, and it will serve as the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 in November.



