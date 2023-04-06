Leibinger will be presenting a new coding and marking System at interpack in Düsseldorf from May 4-10, 2023.

With the new coding and marking system, best-before dates, LOT numbers and other codes are printed on products and packaging made of a wide range of materials—with technologies designed to improve efficiency, sustainability and productivity in production lines, according to the company. Applications include industries such as food and beverage, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), automotive, extrusion, and wire and cable.

“Especially in the case of cost-sensitive applications, such as in the F&B sector or in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, it is decisive that the marking runs smoothly and without any interruptions,” says Christina Leibinger, CEO of Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG.

The new printing system has low operating costs, according to the company.

Leibinger will be presenting this coding and marking system to an international audience of customers, trade partners, interested parties and press representatives on Wednesday, May 3, the day before the opening of interpack 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Congress Center Düsseldorf, Stockumer Kirchstraße 61, 40474 Düsseldorf, Room 3.



