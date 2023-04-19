According to a research study by Sophos, a UK-based IT security services and hardware provider, cyber insurance policies are changing the way manufacturing is protecting their networks. As ransomware threats keep coming, companies are buying cyber insurance policies to protect against costly ransomware attacks that can drive them out of business. Seventy percent of hacked food and beverage companies will go out of business within a year of the attack, according to Capstone Logistics.

Cyber insurance helps a company get back to its previous state. These policies protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of computer systems, networks, and data against cyberattacks and ransomware.

Phishing attacks are still the most significant cybersecurity threat to companies. The 2022 Proofpoint State of the Phish report shows that 83% of organizations suffered a successful email-based phishing attack in 2021, and 78% of companies faced a ransomware attack from a phishing email.

The process to qualify for cyber insurance demands that companies improve technologies and services, such as advanced network monitoring, while also increasing cyber training to employees.

As attacks become costlier, insurance companies have implemented stringent requirements for cyber policies. These follow the Zero Trust security framework, which also corresponds to the National Institute Security Technology standards (NIST). A Zero Trust security framework says a company should assume a breach happen due to sophisticated hacker groups, remote work or more digital assets being online.

So the NIST standards and the Zero Trust framework, which insurance companies use for their security audits, echo the ideas of verifying explicitly, using least-privilege access and assuming breach. Food producers still employ network perimeter best practices, but insurance policies also promote managed detection and response (MDR) technology for networks.

These standards and frameworks are starting points for insurance company audits.





The Five Core Pillarsof the NIST Standard: Asset Visibility

Network Hardening

Threat Detection

Real-Time Response

Incident Recovery

Cyber Insurance Drives Improvements

“The 2022 State of Ransomware” survey from Sophos included 5,600 IT professionals and 419 from manufacturing operations across 31 countries. Industries include food and beverage, manufacturing, energy, supply chain, construction, education and retail.

The Sophos study shows “only 75% of manufacturing and production respondents reported having coverage against ransomware attacks, compared with a cross-industry average of 83%.”

However, the ransomware survey reveals that “97% of manufacturing and production companies that do carry cyber insurance have made changes to their cyber defense to improve their cyber insurance position.” Why is this? Insurance companies require extensive updates to cybersecurity processes and certification.

Besides paying a ransom, data recovery is another service offered by insurance companies and can be a challenge to locate all operations and corporate data after a hack.

The impressive results can be seen below:

70% of manufacturers have implemented new technologies/services—highest across all industries

63% have increased cyber awareness training/education activities—highest across all industries

59% have changed processes/behaviors

Cyber awareness training is trending across all industries as more companies implement remote work policies and have to protect workers outside of the “traditional four walls.” Updated processes include multifactor authentication for passwords and limiting access to HMIs and equipment, which can be challenging with small operations teams.

“38 respondents from manufacturing and production shared the exact ransom payments made, revealing that the average ransom came in at a huge $2,036,189 – the highest of all sectors.”

“OT has been an afterthought for a long time, but that is changing, and companies are now looking to invest in the security of their OT networks and continuity of operations,” says Mackenize Morris, senior industrial consultant at Dragos Inc. “Historically, organizations have placed much of their investment on perimeter defenses and overlooked cybersecurity controls inside the OT network.”

But IT/OT culture wars are well documented with large food operations.

Luigi de Bernardini, CEO of Autoware, wrote in a recent blog post “that the IT/OT relationship is still difficult and conflict with many companies. Goals are different, language is different, methodologies are different, project approach is different, cost perception is different, and budgets are different.” The issue can be the lack of understanding and considering new technology opportunities from IT’s perspective.

Manufacturing outperforms other industries in resuming operations, but 10% of companies take one to six months to recover.

Below are more of the cybersecurity findings from the Sophos report: