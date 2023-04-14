SOTO premium sake has announced the first release as part of a new, limited-edition series, SOTO X YAMAGATA MASAMUNE Omachi Kimoto Junmai Daiginjo. The collaboration between SOTO and Japan producers celebrates "Grand Cru" breweries in Japan and around the world.

Bottled from a single tank, the first in the series is a sake available in limited quantities in partnership with fifth generation Tomonobu Mitobe of Yamagata's Mitobe Sake Brewery, maker of Yamagata Masamune sake.

Mitobe's sake is created by a marriage of traditional and modern techniques, shrouded in the mountains of Japan. The water used by Mitobe Sake imparts the sake with a crisp, sharp finish—a "cut" quality referencing the name "Masamune" after a 14th century swordsmith, according to the company.

The collaboration between SOTO and Mitobe Sake has culminated in a Kimoto Junmai Daiginjo sake made with the ancient Omachi rice—Japan's oldest sake heirloom strain. Mitobe's use of the ancient Kimoto method to commence the brewing process is difficult when making Daiginjo. This style adds complexity and depth to the sake’s Junmai Daiginjo. Omachi rice, polished to 50% of its original size is combined with Mitobe Sake's mountain water.

Sourced from the Akaiwa region, which produces Okayama's Omachi, this rice has a reputation of being challenging to cultivate and brew with. Master brewer Tomonobu Mitobe imparts an earthy, spicy undertone to the flavor profile of the SOTO x Yamagata Masamune.

SOTO aligned with Michael Tremblay, a sake expert, and educator, for this product.

Available in limited quantities, a collector's edition will also be available in a numbered, commemorative Japanese wooden box exclusively on the SOTO Sake website early this summer.



