Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) has announced the launch of upcycled bread items co-developed with Kroger for its Simple Truth store brand. The bread line includes two SKUs that contain 10% of ReGrained SuperGrain+, which is fortified and sustainable, according to the company.

With 35% to 40% of the global food supply wasted annually, UP, Inc. recognized Food Waste Prevent Week (April 10- 16) and Stop Food Waste Day (April 26) by highlighting the new upcycled bread line’s sustainability. According to the International Food Information Council, 52% of consumers report an increased awareness of the environmental impact their food choices represent and are seeking items that support a more sustainable food system.

“Upcycled ingredient innovation is one of the most actionable solutions for food brands to be more sustainable. We are thrilled to help catalyze Kroger’s efforts to bring their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment to life on store shelves,” says Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of UP, Inc.

The new Simple Truth upcycled items—Seeded Multigrain Bread and Multigrain Quinoa Bread—will be available to approximately 1,800 store bakery departments across 18 The Kroger Co. locations. The breads are also available at Kroger.com for delivery or pick-up (not shipping). Both breads come in 17.6-oz. package size at a retail price of $5.99.



