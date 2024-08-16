Upcycled Foods, Inc. announces the debut of Atoria’s Family Bakery Mini Upcycled Naan, the latest brand collaboration for the Upcycled Foods Lab.

These mini flatbreads are baked with upcycled flour, made from barley, wheat and rye rescued at the end of the beer making process. These soft and pillowy naans are fortified with a hearty inclusion of ReGrained SuperGrain+, receiving the Upcycled Certified standard. These versatile flatbreads are perfect for making pizzas, foldovers, croutons, or dipping in sweet and savory sauces.

“We are proud to partner with the team at Atoria’s Family Bakery to collaborate on new upcycled products that honor family tradition, a commitment to simple ingredients, and modern consumer

expectations for food that delivers on flavor, nutrition, and sustainability,” says Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of Upcycled Foods, Inc. “Our Upcycled Food Lab team loved partnering with the forward-thinking leadership at Atoria’s to support this innovation from ideation through launch and are so excited for consumers to finally be able to get their hands on them.”

After an initial launch exclusively with Misfits Market, Atoria’s Mini Upcycled Naan is now available at Albertsons and Safeway stores in the Southwest, co-ops nationwide, independent natural foods stores nationwide, Plum Market, Clarks Nutrition, and online at atoriasfamilybakery.com.