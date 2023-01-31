Brewer's Foods announced the launch of its new sustainable and upcycled chocolate chip cookie. The cookie is the newest addition to Brewer's Foods' line of upcycled pita chips and flatbread crackers. The cookies are made with Callebaut chocolate, Cabot butter, King Arthur flour and upcycled ingredients, which have been sourced from sustainable sources and are reused in a new form to reduce waste and conserve resources.

Brewer's Cookies are made with Callebaut chocolate, which is made from cocoa beans that are ethically sourced and sustainably grown. The Cabot Butter is also sourced from sustainable farms, and the King Arthur flour is made from wheat that is grown without the use of pesticides or herbicides.

The cookie is also made with natural sweeteners, such as honey and maple syrup, and is free from artificial flavors and preservatives.



