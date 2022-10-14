Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The recall is isolated to NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Action was taken after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.



