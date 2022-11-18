Nestlé USA has announced a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from Nestlé Toll House due to potential presence of soft plastic film. The products were distributed to retailers nation-wide. This recall does not involve other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready-to-bake cookie dough.
Batch Codes and Best-By Dates:
- 22135554RR, 1/28/2023
- 22145554RR, 1/29/2023
- 22155554RR, 1/30/2023
