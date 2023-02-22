The Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to potentially high levels of Vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the specific level and length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal dysfunction. Purina states the action is being taken after receiving two contacts about two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet, to date. Reportedly, once taken off the diet, each dog recovered.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the U.S. by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription. No other Purina pet care products are affected.

Bags of PPVD EL with the following UPC Code and Product Code should be immediately discarded:

Product UPC Code Production Code Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 –lb. and 20 –lb. bags 38100 19190 - 8 lb. 38100 19192 – 20 lb. 2249 1082 2250 1082 2276 1082 2277 1082 2290 1082 2360 1082 2361 1082





Pet owners who purchased bags of product listed above are asked by Purina to immediately stop the feeding the diet and throw away the product in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.