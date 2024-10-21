REBBL has launched 26g Protein Shakes, now available at Target stores.

REBBL's 26g Protein Shakes are crafted with a protein blend that utilizes EverPro, an Upcycled Certified and Project Non-GMO Project Verified barley protein developed by EverGrain by AB InBev. Upcycling transforms brewing coproducts, known as brewer's destarched grains (BDG), into a plant-based protein source that offers one of the lowest environmental footprints of any protein available today. It also leverages a secure closed-loop supply chain sourcing the highest-quality grains from U.S. growers.

"At REBBL, innovation is in our DNA, and our 26g Protein Shakes aren't just packed with protein —they're packed with purpose," says SYSTM Foods CEO Andy Fathollahi. "Upcycling barley into a premium protein source utilizes every part of this powerful ancient grain, repurposing vital nutrients back into the food chain while delivering the high-quality nutrition our consumers expect."

The vegan, soy-free shakes’ protein blend also includes pea and rice protein. With 4 grams of sugar, REBBL's 26g Protein Shakes are available in three classic ﬂavors — Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Creme.