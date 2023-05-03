The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that the BEAM Dashboard will be updated to include more information on Salmonella. The dashboard provides data on pathogen trends and serotype details to inform prevention efforts.

On April 14, the dashboard was updated to include additional analyses that provide more information on Salmonella illnesses linked to outbreaks, by serotype and outbreak illness trajectory for beef, turkey, chicken and pork products.

This information is intended to help partners prioritize serotypes for outbreak prevention. These automated analytic features will be expanded to include produce products. The CDC is currently accepting feedback on the BEAM Dashboard.

The CDC has also published a new video concerning foodborne outbreak investigations. The video is short and intended for investigative training. Titled “From, Inspector to Investigator: Finding the Factors that Lead to Foodborne Outbreaks,” the video covers the factors that contribute to outbreaks, to understand why they occurred and identifies factors that can stop and prevent outbreaks in the future.

Lastly, as grilling season has begun, the CDC announced a few safety tips to keep in mind: