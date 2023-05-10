Specright and Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced an expanded partnership to help digitize and manage product specifications, drive the product innovation pipeline and improve day-to-day operations for the food manufacturer.

According to Matthew Wright, Specright’s founder and CEO, “Our patented Specification Data Management platform will allow the company to speed up the product development process to keep pace with rapid consumer demand for new and innovative products and will free their employees from spending time chasing data.”

Bob Evans Farms began its partnership with Specright in 2022, applying its spec-first approach to digital asset management (DAM). The company will scale Specright’s capabilities across the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) function.

“As we evaluate which technologies to implement in our organization, we look for tools that can scale in a way that supports ongoing growth opportunities,” says Andy Norman, vice president of information technology at Bob Evans Farms. “Expanding our partnership with Specright to manage specification data across the entire product life cycle was an easy choice. We’re excited to further leverage Specright’s flexible platform so we can reduce existing manual, resource-intensive processes.”

Specright’s Specification Data Management platform allows Bob Evans Farms to centralize and standardize data across various components of the food supply chain and collaborate across suppliers and partners. Accessibility to this spec-level data provides increased visibility into ingredients, formulas and finished goods while driving cost savings initiatives.