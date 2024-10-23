Bob Evans announced the launch of Queso Macaroni & Cheese, which was created to meet the demand of younger consumers seeking variety and bold flavors in comfort food, the company says. This new addition to the brand's macaroni & cheese portfolio is available now in the refrigerated section of Kroger, Giant Eagle, Meijer and other retail locations nationwide.

Inspired by the classic Tex-Mex dish, Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese features a queso flavor, hints of spice and fresh green and red peppers. The new variety is made with real cheese, milk and peppers, and comes in a heat-and-eat 20-oz. package so it can be microwave ready in five minutes.

"We are attracting a younger demographic to Bob Evans by spicing up our traditional macaroni and cheese with an on-trend flavor," says Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. "Our new Queso Macaroni & Cheese provides consumers with a convenient choice for sharing a zesty dish during social events like game day gatherings or adding an extra burst of flavor to weeknight dinners."