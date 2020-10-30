Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso has announced an expansion to its facility in Kent, Ill.

The $15 million expansion will include new processing and packaging equipment, expanded cooler space and additional capacity to meet further expansion needs.

The expansion is the latest phase of the company’s ongoing investment in its long-term sustainability plans. The sustainability program began with a wastewater project that included new wastewater lagoons and providing treated water for local farmers to use for irrigation. The company has also upgraded to LED lighting, using renewable energy sources, installed insulated high-speed doors on its coolers and upgraded plant infrastructure, including refrigeration systems.

“This is part of our holistic approach across our operations to set goals and standards for the company to reflect our focus on quality across the entire manufacturing process, including sustainable systems and operations at the plant level,” says CEO Mark Braun.

Founded in 2009, Hispanic Cheese Makers-Nuestro Queso makes cheeses and cremas for a number of national retailers at its SQF Level 3 plant.