Elvis Whiskey has launched a new peanut butter, banana and bacon-flavored whiskey, "Midnight Snack," inspired by the rock 'n' roll icon's favorite sandwich. The idea for Midnight Snack came from the popularity of Elvis' favorite sandwich, which he often ate late at night—a peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich. This fusion combines sweet, savory, salty and smoky flavors.

"Elvis is one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and continues to inspire his fans today, as we've seen by the massive success of the recent Elvis movie, both in its record-breaking box office numbers and awards," says Grain & Barrel founder Matti Anttila. "To sip or shoot flavored whiskeys are continuing to grow in popularity, with flavored whiskey growing 19% and peanut butter flavored whiskey growing 200% in the United States...."

Elvis Midnight Snack can be straight poured, served over rocks, consumed as a shot and added to cocktails like the Midnight Snack Old Fashioned. The 70-proof flavored whiskey has a suggested retail price of $34.99 can be found in stores nationwide, as well as online sites like Caskers and Reserve Bar.

This is the third product to come from Elvis Whiskey, joining the brand's flagship offerings Elvis Tiger Man Tennessee Straight Whiskey and Elvis The King Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey.



