California-based Redwood Empire Whiskey has acquired Savage & Cooke distillery.

Housed in two historic brick buildings on Mare Island, a former naval base located north of San Francisco, the distillery features a Vendome pot column hybrid still designed to create rich, full flavors. The Redwood Empire team is familiar with the facility, having partnered with Savage & Cooke for supplementary whiskey production in recent years.

The acquisition also includes all spirits brand assets, a barrel room, tasting room, speakeasy bar, eatery and private event space.

Redwood Empire will soon offer trade and consumer-focused hospitality, including tours, tastings, dining and exclusive access to limited barrel selections and one-off releases. The Redwood Empire team expects to fully transition into its new home by the end of January 2025. During the transition period, the distillery and restaurant will remain open for tours and tastings. All existing bookings for private events will be honored.

Derek Benham founded Redwood Empire Whiskey in 2014, then began producing whiskey at its custom-built distillery in Graton, California. Known for its California branding and innovative whiskey expressions, Redwood Empire’s 2024 volumes grew 30% to 55,000 9L cases. In addition to its Pipe Dream Bourbon, Redwood Empire also offers limited releases, including Bottled in Bond Grizzly Beast Bourbon and Rocket Top Rye, Screaming Titan Wheated Bourbon, and its Haystack Needle barrel programs.

"Our goal has always been to produce exceptional spirits, and with this new distillery, we’re positioning ourselves to do just that on a larger scale,” Benham says.

“This acquisition solidifies Redwood Empire’s position as a serious American Whiskey player,” adds Aaron Webb, CEO of Purple Brands, Redwood Empire’s parent company. “Demand for our offerings has far exceeded our production capacity for several years. This move solves that challenge, but it’s not just about expansion — it’s about preserving our tradition of excellence while pushing the boundaries of what we can create."