An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a middle-market private investment firm, announced that it has completed the acquisition of California Custom Fruits & Flavors, in partnership with the company’s management team and the Hall family who remain investors in the CCFF.

Founded in 1986 by Terry and Rose Ann Hall, CCFF is a developer and manufacturer of custom-formulated specialty ingredients and flavors. CCFF delivers tailored solutions to a diverse group of customers, retailers, and co-manufacturers across numerous food products and channels. With facilities in California and Indiana, CCFF has served as a partner of industry-leading flavors and formulations for nearly four decades.

Michael Graham, managing director at Peak Rock, says, “We have been actively searching for a specialty ingredient and flavorings platform, and CCFF represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading innovation partner with relationships across blue-chip and high-growth brands, retailers and co-manufacturers. CCFF’s relationships, which often span more than 20 years, reflect the company’s commitment to superior product quality and customer service. We look forward to partnering with CCFF to accelerate its growth trajectory, with a focus on expanding the company’s capabilities and capacity through organic investments and complementary acquisitions.”