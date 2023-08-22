Sun Capital Partners, Inc. announced its affiliate had reached a definitive agreement with various subsidiaries of Koch Engineered Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc., to acquire Koch Separation Solutions (KSS). The acquisition by an affiliate of Sun Capital reportedly wants to strengthen its market presence and improve its economies of scale.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., KSS employs over 700 people and has extensive experience providing separation technologies. The company offers membrane filtration, ion exchange, evaporators, dryers and proprietary cheese-making technologies to the industrial food, beverage, dairy and other markets.

KSS operates as a stand-alone business that includes all its current operations and will continue under the existing management team. The company states that its goal is to transform the global landscape of separations and become a preferred partner to its customers by driving value creation and sustainability across the food and beverage, dairy, life science and industrial markets.