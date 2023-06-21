LongueVue Capital (LVC) announced that it has invested growth capital to support the continued expansion of Global Gourmet Food Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products with a focus in Asian, Latin and specialty international cuisines. LVC partnered with the second generation of family leadership to consummate the transaction.

Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Global Gourmet serves a nationwide customer base spanning a variety of end markets, including retail, food service, distribution, education and institutional partners. Within the frozen food segment, Global Gourmet is in the handheld and appetizer categories, including egg rolls, burritos, flautas, taquitos, enchiladas and battered, breaded and fried chicken products.

“This partnership with LVC marks an exciting chapter for Global Gourmet,” says Danny Luong, president and CEO of Global Gourmet. “This relationship enables us to further expand our product offerings, support services and production capacity as we usher in this bright new era of heightened growth.”

“We are honored to partner with Global Gourmet’s leadership and family of team members,” adds Max Vorhoff, partner of LVC. “Consumer preferences for convenience have driven a continued shift to frozen foods, and cuisines delivering unique flavor profiles are experiencing outsized positive demand. With increased access to strategic and capital resources, Global Gourmet will continue to expand its leadership as a premier manufacturer in the frozen food space.”

Origin Bank provided senior debt financing in support of the transaction. LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Vedder Price.



