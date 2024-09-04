T. Hasegawa USA Inc. announced that it has acquired Abelei Flavors, Inc. The purchase reportedly fits into T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.’s strategy to broaden its flavor portfolio within North America.

Tom Damiano, CEO, T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., sayss “The acquisition of Abelei Flavors, Inc. expands our geographical footprint, technical capabilities and overall flavor portfolio so we can better serve our customers. We welcome their entire team, which is well known for their customer service excellence and aligns with our customer centric focus.”

“We couldn’t find a more perfect partner in joining the T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. team in continued growth and expansion within the U.S. marketplace. The collaboration of resources, talent and innovation will be a tremendous recipe for success expanding upon our existing capabilities” says Shelley Henderson, vice president, operations of Abelei Flavors, Inc. “We know that T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.’s leading-edge technology, flavor modulation, reaction and thermal processing will benefit our customers.”

Marcia Arb, vice president, finance & operations of Abelei Flavors Inc., adds, “The approach that T. Hasegawa USA brings to customer responsiveness and order fulfillment is remarkable. I know our customers will benefit from their expertise in supply chain management. The customer-first vision and culture that both companies share through quality, operations, technology & innovation will continue to provide world class service and capabilities to our valued customers.”