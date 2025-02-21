One of the world’s top food and beverage flavor manufacturers is growing its U.S. operations through the renovation and expansion of its flavor innovation center in California.

T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., the North American subsidiary of global flavor and fragrance producer T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. in Japan, recently completed the yearlong project of renovating its R&D facility in Cerritos, Calif. In total, the renovation increases T. Hasegawa’s flavor innovation facilities by more than 50%, part of the company’s strategy of investing in its U.S. operations to bolster flavor development and manufacturing in North America.

“The last several years have marked immense growth for T. Hasegawa USA, as we’ve continued to invest in our resources and technology to become one of the leading flavor manufacturers in North America,” says T. Hasegawa USA CEO Tom Damiano. “Our newly expanded R&D facilities provide more workspace and state-of-the-art equipment to help our team better serve our customers with best-in-class flavor solutions.”

The expanded R&D facilities, which are located at 14047 183rd St in Cerritos, include new library compounding labs for both sweet and savory flavors, as well as a specialty area for compounding and creating beverage flavors. The company’s applications lab space was also increased, along with a new raw-material storage room. Other renovation updates to T. Hasegawa’s facilities include upgrades to the pilot lab, client collaboration areas, meeting spaces and corporate offices.

The expansion of the flavor innovation center comes after T. Hasegawa’s 2022 opening of a 60,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing plant in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., dedicated to the production of sweet flavors. That facility increased T. Hasegawa USA’s manufacturing workspace by nearly 400% while adding technology and large-capacity equipment for liquid blending, spray drying and extraction – all paving the way for the company’s continued growth in the U.S. market.

T. Hasegawa has developed custom flavors for the world’s top food and beverage brands for more than a century and is globally recognized for its innovation, expertise and proprietary flavor-enhancing technologies. Learn more about T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., including the company’s food and beverage flavors, development process and more than 100 years of history, at www.thasegawa.com.