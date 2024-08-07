T Hasegawa USA, Inc.—the North American subsidiary of global flavor and fragrance producer T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd in Japan—announced that it is expanding its North American production capabilities by becoming officially registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the production of USDA-certified meat and poultry flavors.

The California-based company is adding equipment, resources and production space to accommodate production of USDA-certified meat and poultry-based products, such as soups, food bases and seasonings. This expansion of capabilities makes T. Hasegawa USA the only flavor manufacturer in the western United States that is registered for the production of USDA-certified meat and poultry flavors, the company says. The company’s facilities have been approved by the USDA since 2023, the new registration enables T. Hasegawa to begin production of USDA-certified flavors.

“Securing USDA certification marks a major milestone in T. Hasegawa’s savory flavor capabilities and greatly expands our production opportunities for meat and poultry flavors” says Tom Damiano, CEO of T. Hasegawa USA. “We continually set the bar for the highest standards of quality and safety standards, and offering USDA-certified flavors ensures that our customers will receive products produced under rigorous oversight in an approved facility.”

To obtain certification, T. Hasegawa USA was required to implement significant enhancements to its Cerritos, Calif. production facility to ensure compliance with USDA regulations. All production spaces and equipment undergo daily pre-operation inspections by a USDA inspector.

Starting this month, T. Hasegawa says it will offer a comprehensive range of USDA-approved meat and poultry flavors, including beef, pork, chicken and others. These flavors are available in a variety of delivery systems including powders, liquids and pastes, to provide versatile solutions that suit various production needs.