Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of B2B businesses, has acquired Glenn Wayne Wholesale Bakery, a family owned and operated full-line bakery manufacturer.

Founded in 1990, Glenn Wayne Wholesale Bakery has built a reputation for producing high-volume, high-quality baked goods, including donuts, muffins, Danish pastries, cookies, brownies and others from its full-line manufacturing facility, strategically located in Bohemia, N.Y. The company's commitment to efficient operations and quality has enabled it to expand its reach and distribution nationally.

"We are excited to add Glenn Wayne Bakery to the Tide Rock portfolio and help this successful company reach the next stage of growth," says Brooks Kincaid, president of Tide Rock. "Glenn Wayne has tremendous opportunity to broaden its customer base and explore additional opportunities for expansion. The bakery market has proven to be one of the most resilient categories within the food industry, and their newly obtained gluten-free certification opens several new markets."

Glenn Wayne's 40,000-sq.-ft. facility and 6,000-sq.-ft. warehouse location provide expansion opportunities and are strategically located near priority distributors and customers. The facilities are certified by the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets Food Processor License (Article 20-C), FDA Facility Registration, BRCGS Gluten Free Certification, SQF Food Manufacturing Certification (Level 2), Kosher Certification (Kof-K), and Ethical Kosher Certification.

"From our humble beginnings in a 1,000-sq.-ft. building, we have always prioritized innovation and quality,” says Glenn Alessi, one of the founders of Glenn Wayne. “Over the years, we've invested heavily in building a strong business with high quality products, operationally efficient processes and well-run facilities. Today, we are proud of our automated production processes, inventory management and ordering systems, as well as our clean facilities and warehouse and our incredible employees. We look forward to working with Tide Rock to continue this legacy and achieve greater growth."